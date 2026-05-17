Drone debris found at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, no injuries reported

Debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle was found on the grounds of Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Sunday, the airport said in a statement.



The debris fell at a safe distance from passenger service areas and aircraft operation zones, with no casualties or damage being reported, according to a notice posted on the airport's official Telegram channel.



Services for passengers and aircraft are provided as normal, while emergency response teams are managing the site to ensure all necessary safety measures are in place.



Sheremetyevo International Airport, located northwest of Moscow, is one of Russia's busiest aviation hubs.

