UAE: Gross banks’ assets reach AE$5,556.5 billion in Q1

UAE's central bank announced a decrease in money supply aggregate M1 by 2.5 percent, from AE$1,099.8 billion at the end of February 2026 to AE$1,072.7 billion at the end of March 2026.



The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 0.4 percent in March 2026, rising from AE$2,856.8 billion at the end of February 2026 to AE$2,869.3 billion at the end of March 2026.



The money supply aggregate M3 increased by 1.6 percent, rising from AE$3,353.7 billion at the end of February 2026 to AE$3,406.8 billion at the end of March 2026.





