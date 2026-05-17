Construction of Russia's first private spaceport planned for 2026: Space Energy

Russian private space company Space Energy plans to begin construction of its own spaceport in Primorsky Territory in 2026 for launching ultra-light rockets, the company told Sputnik.



The spaceport, to be named Primorsky, is planned to launch the company's ultra-light Orbita launch vehicle. It will be able to launch up to 250 kilograms of payload into low Earth orbit and up to 150 kilograms into sun-synchronous orbit (an orbit at an altitude of 600-800 kilometers, during which the satellite circles the planet exactly in 24 hours).



It was previously reported that Orbita's first flight was planned for early 2027; however, the company claims that if the spaceport project is successfully implemented, this could happen as early as 2026.



The company explained that Primorsky Territory had been chosen due to the ballistic advantages offered by the spaceport's location. From there, satellites can be efficiently launched into sun-synchronous and polar orbits, while also ensuring safe landing areas for rocket stages over the sea.



The Primorsky cosmodrome will allow launching up to 50 light rockets per year, the company also told Sputnik





