PHOTO / CHINA
Eyes to the future
By VCG Published: May 17, 2026 09:38 PM
A visually impaired passenger experiences the electronic guide dog service at a subway station in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on May 17, 2026, as China's 36th National Day for Assisting Persons with Disabilities approaches. Photo: VCG

A visually impaired passenger experiences the electronic guide dog service at a subway station in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on May 17, 2026, as China's 36th National Day for Assisting Persons with Disabilities approaches. Photo: VCG




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