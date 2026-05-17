Eyes to the future

A visually impaired passenger experiences the electronic guide dog service at a subway station in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province on May 17, 2026, as China's 36th National Day for Assisting Persons with Disabilities approaches. Photo: VCG
The government flying service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) holds an Open Day and the ...
Tourists are seen at Harbin Railway Station in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on March 13, 2026, the last ...
Huang Runqiu, China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment, displays an environmental DNA sequencing chip to show that China’s ...