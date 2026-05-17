PHOTO / WORLD
Fatal collision
By VCG Published: May 17, 2026 10:00 PM
Fire trunks operate at a train crash site near an airport rail link station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16, 2026. The crash between a freight train and a public bus has killed at least eight people and injured 32 in Bangkok. Photo: VCG

Fire trunks operate at a train crash site near an airport rail link station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16, 2026. The crash between a freight train and a public bus has killed at least eight people and injured 32 in Bangkok. Photo: VCG




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