Fatal collision

Fire trunks operate at a train crash site near an airport rail link station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 16, 2026. The crash between a freight train and a public bus has killed at least eight people and injured 32 in Bangkok. Photo: VCG
Int'l passenger train service between Pyongyang, Khabarovsk resumes operation
Dongdaegu Station in South Korea is crowded with passengers waiting for trains as an electronic board displays delays ...
This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows historical relics excavated from a site near the Haydarpasa Train ...