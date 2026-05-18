2 aircraft collide during air show in US state of Idaho

Two aircraft collided in midair Sunday during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in US state of Idaho, local media reported.



The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies air show, the Idaho Statesman reported, citing base spokesperson Antwain Hanks.



Four parachutes were seen in the sky near the crash scene, and a plume of black smoke rose from the area, according to the report.



An air show announcer told the crowd that the crews ejected safely and their parachutes deployed.



Emergency crews responded to the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

