Surabaya Vaganza 2026 held in Indonesia

Performers take part in the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on May 16, 2026. Themed "Garden of Hope," the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 presented decorated floats, light displays and cultural performances to showcase local culture and positive spirits in Surabaya. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

Performers take part in the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on May 16, 2026. Themed "Garden of Hope," the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 presented decorated floats, light displays and cultural performances to showcase local culture and positive spirits in Surabaya. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

Performers take part in the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on May 16, 2026. Themed "Garden of Hope," the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 presented decorated floats, light displays and cultural performances to showcase local culture and positive spirits in Surabaya. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)

Performers take part in the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia on May 16, 2026. Themed "Garden of Hope," the Surabaya Vaganza 2026 presented decorated floats, light displays and cultural performances to showcase local culture and positive spirits in Surabaya. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)