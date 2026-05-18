Museums across China receive flocks of visitors with upcoming Int'l Museum Day

A visitor with a baby looks at a cultural relic on display at Gansu Provincial Museum in Lanzhou, northeast China's Gansu Province, May 16, 2026. Museums across China receive large numbers of visitors with the upcoming International Museum Day, which will fall on May 18. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

People visit the Nanjing Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 17, 2026. Museums across China receive large numbers of visitors with the upcoming International Museum Day, which will fall on May 18. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

People look at a cultural relic on display at the Museum of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 16, 2026. Museums across China receive large numbers of visitors with the upcoming International Museum Day, which will fall on May 18. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

People visit the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2026. Museums across China receive large numbers of visitors with the upcoming International Museum Day, which will fall on May 18. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)