Trump warns Iran to move fast after phone call with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that "the clock is ticking" for Iran, threatening again that the country would be left with nothing if its leadership failed to act quickly.



"For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.



Earlier Sunday, Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran as the White House weighs options for renewed military action against Tehran, according to multiple media reports.



Trump is expected to meet with his national security team at the White House on Tuesday to discuss military options, US news outlet Axios reported Sunday, citing two US officials.

