Villagers' lifelong passion helps preserve Dixi opera

Villagers performing Dixi opera pose for a group photo in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Qiyanqiao Town of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This combo photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows villagers in costumes preparing for a performance in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Qiyanqiao Town of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province.When the gongs crash and the drums sound at dusk, Dixi opera lovers in Zhangzhuang Village get together after their daily work to practice Dixi. They are composed of farmers, construction workers, security guards, drivers and merchants. They wear masks and costumes in vibrant colors and strike poses to the rhythm of ancient verses. Their lifelong passion helps preserve this art form and pass it down to the next generations.Dixi opera is a folk drama popular among locals and has been hailed a "living fossil" of Chinese opera due to its rich legacy and vitality. In 2006, it was listed as one of the first batch of national intangible cultural heritages.

Villagers arrange a mask before rehearsing Dixi opera in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Qiyanqiao Town of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers rehearse Dixi opera in a cole field in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Qiyanqiao Town of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers rehearse Dixi opera in Wujiatun of Zhangzhuang Village, Qiyanqiao Town of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)