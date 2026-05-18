After fifth win, China’s ZXMOTO eyes season title

Photo: CCTV News

Chinese motorcycle brand ZXMOTO is setting its sights on the overall championship after securing its fifth victory of the 2026 FIM Supersport World Championship season at the Czech round on Sunday.French rider Valentin Debise, competing for the Chinese team in the WorldSSP category, claimed victory in Race 2 after also winning Sunday's opening race, marking the team's second double-win weekend of the season following the Portugal round."Thanks to my team. They improved the bike again, and I felt very comfortable. The pace was very fast today. Thanks to ZXMOTO, thanks to the team. Now we keep working for the next race." Debise paid tribute to his team after the win, Xinhua News Agency reported.The latest triumph brought ZXMOTO its fifth win of the campaign and significantly boosted the team's position in the championship standings.After this victory, Debise would move up to 147 points, rising to second place in the standings, according to the WorldSSP.Speaking after the race, ZXMOTO's founder Zhang Xue said "this win is especially significant because it will greatly boost our overall points. Now we can aim for the yearly title!" according to CCTV News."What are we gonna do since we're getting used to winning," Zhang joked after Sunday's Race 1 victory, which had already delivered the team's fourth win of the season.The WorldSSP championship is one of the support categories under the World Superbike Championship (WSBK), featuring middleweight production-based motorcycles.Global Times