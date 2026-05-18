Vintage bus-riding event held in Warsaw, Poland

People ride a vintage bus in Warsaw, Poland, on May 16, 2026. Vintage bus-riding event in Warsaw attracts residents and tourists to experience the history of public transportation. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People ride a vintage bus in Warsaw, Poland, on May 16, 2026. Vintage bus-riding event in Warsaw attracts residents and tourists to experience the history of public transportation. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A child smiles while riding a vintage bus in Warsaw, Poland, on May 16, 2026. Vintage bus-riding event in Warsaw attracts residents and tourists to experience the history of public transportation. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People ride a vintage bus in Warsaw, Poland, on May 16, 2026. Vintage bus-riding event in Warsaw attracts residents and tourists to experience the history of public transportation. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)