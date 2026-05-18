Karst wonders inspire new cave tourism boom

This photo, taken on Nov. 23, 2025, shows an interior view of Xiu Café, a coffeehouse built inside a natural karst cave in Xiuwen County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Si)

Inside the Swallow Cave in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the digital world vanishes. Cell phone signals drop just 100 meters beyond the entrance, leaving only the sound of rhythmic dripping and the heavy breathing of explorers.After 30 minutes of crawling and climbing along slick rock walls, explorers reach a temporary rest point. Backs pressed against the cool stone and strange stalactites hanging overhead, they find themselves face to face with ancient fossils embedded in the rock.This "underground disconnection" is exactly what a growing number of young Chinese travelers are seeking. Guizhou, a province renowned for its Karst landscapes, is seeing its tourism industry dive deeper, literally moving from traditional sightseeing at famous scenic spots to immersive adventures in the remote countryside.The numbers tell a story of rapid growth. During its eight-day trial run around the May Day holiday this year, Swallow Cave welcomed more than 300 explorers.Notably, a "cave cafe" in the Xixiu District of the city of Anshun surpassed 3 million yuan (about 438,500 US dollars) in revenue just three months after opening, while attracting over 9,000 visitors during the May Day holiday.Guizhou's unique geological profile provides the perfect stage for "experience economy." A 2025 survey by the provincial department of natural resources identified 42,800 cave entrances across the province. It is also home to the Shuanghedong (Twin Rivers) Cave, the longest in Asia at 437.1 km, which attracts scientists from around the world every year."When I started leading cave expeditions in 2018, there was little interest among sightseers," said Song Yuanqiao, head of the Swallow Cave development project. He revealed that inquiries have surged since 2023.Shilongdong Cave in Guiyang's Qingzhen, which officially opened in August 2024, offers underground river paddleboarding. With tickets priced at 1,280 yuan, this project hosted over 13,000 visitors in 2025, generating revenue exceeding 10 million yuan.The team behind Shilongdong Cave replicated their model at Huangheying Cave in Anshun this May, with this cave featuring a rare 2.5-kilometer traversable underground river."Many tourists come specifically for the 'underground rafting' experience," said Ning Jie, project manager at Huangheying Cave.To ensure the safety of the experience, developers like Song and technical director Zhao Fei, both veteran cave rescuers, have traveled abroad to study route design and safety standards. The newly developed Swallow Cave now features standardized climbing aids, zip lines and steel bridges."Every step is an adventure into the unknown. It's thrilling and absolutely worth it," said Chang Ting, a tourist from Xi'an in northwest China, who spent two days of her three-day Guizhou trip specifically on cave experiences, after earlier seeing them shared on social media.For those less inclined toward high-intensity adventure, "light" cave experiences are emerging. About two-and-a-half hours' drive west of Swallow Cave, a coffee shop alongside a waterfall offers a different vibe.Set within five natural caves against a massive rock face, Umber Coffee uses warm ambient lighting to trace the contours of the rocks. It also has a cave restaurant that hosts string concerts."It's incredibly cozy to drink coffee and watch the waterfall inside a cave," said Danila, a young Russian working in Guiyang in Guizhou, who drove over an hour with friends to visit this spot."Tourists are no longer satisfied with just 'looking' at a cave. They want fresh, participatory experiences," said Zhao.