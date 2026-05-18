A glimpse into underwater ecosystem around China's Huangyan Dao

An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 24, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Huangyan Dao is located in the Zhongsha Islands and represents a typical coral atoll. Its shape approximates an isosceles right triangle.China announced in September 2025 its approval to establish the Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve in a necessary measure to protect its coral reef ecosystem.The national nature reserve is home to 135 species of hermatypic corals, which belong to 36 genera and 13 families, according to a survey report released by the South China Sea Ecological Center of the Ministry of Natural Resources, together with relevant units and scientific innovation platforms.

An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Fish swim near a reef flat in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows underwater scenery in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)