A glimpse into underwater ecosystem around China's Huangyan Dao

An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 24, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)Huangyan Dao is located in the Zhongsha Islands and represents a typical coral atoll. Its shape approximates an isosceles right triangle.
An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)
An aerial drone photo shows a boat deployed by the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Chuanshan patrolling near a reef in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, April 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Fish swim near a reef flat in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows underwater scenery in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)