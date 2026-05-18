Dragon Boat Festival in Southern California showcases enduring appeal of Chinese culture

Contestants compete during the annual San Diego Dragon Boat Festival at Mission Bay in San Diego, California, the United States, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Brightly colored dragon boats sliced through the sparkling waters of Mission Bay in San Diego, Southern California, as the city hosted the 19th annual San Diego Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday, bringing Chinese cultural traditions to life.The event drew more than 30 teams and hundreds of spectators for a vibrant celebration of Chinese culture, sports and community spirit. For many of them, the festival was not only a sporting event, but also a bridge for cultural understanding, friendship and people-to-people bonds across the Pacific.To the rhythmic pounding of drums, paddlers raced across the bay as crowds cheered from the shoreline.Traditional lion dances, cultural performances and live music added to the festive atmosphere, turning the waterfront into a lively showcase of Chinese heritage and multicultural exchanges.Teams from local communities, universities and companies participated in the races, many emphasizing friendship and teamwork as much as competition.Anika Nigam, a team member from California Polytechnic State University, told Xinhua she joined dragon boating because of her interest in Chinese culture and her appreciation for the sport's strong sense of unity."Everyone has to move together and support each other. The team spirit is what makes it special," she said.Xu Qing, a leader of the San Diego Alliance for Asian Pacific Islander Americans that organized the event, said many local residents were initially unfamiliar with dragon boating. But after nearly two decades of the annual festival, more and more Americans have fallen in love with this sport from the East."We teach them how to paddle, and we also share with them the Chinese stories behind dragon boating," Xu told Xinhua.The growing popularity of the event reflects a broader process of cultural exchange, as more Americans become interested in and gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture through the sport, he added.The annual festival has become one of Southern California's best-known celebrations of Chinese culture, reflecting the growing cultural ties between San Diego and the Chinese-American community.In an interview with Xinhua, Kent Lee, president pro tempore of the San Diego City Council, said San Diego has long embraced Chinese cultural traditions through events such as Chinese New Year celebrations, dragon dances and the dragon boat festival."We have a very large Chinese-American population here in San Diego," Lee said. "There's a long history of trying to recognize and celebrate the Chinese-American community."According to Lee, Chinese-American families were among the city's earliest residents, and San Diego still preserves a historic Chinese district in downtown.Lee described San Diego as "a very diverse community" with strong ties across the Pacific, adding that the city has long valued international exchanges and cooperation with Asia, including China.The city's connection with China is visible in many aspects of local life. The San Diego Zoo -- one of the few zoos in the United States to host giant pandas -- has long served as a symbol of people-to-people friendship and China-US cooperation.In 2024, San Diego became the first city on the US West Coast to welcome giant pandas back to the country, attracting widespread public attention and visitors from across the region. Lee said the panda program means a lot to local residents and visitors alike and carries both cultural and educational significance.Over the years, San Diego has actively promoted economic, educational and cultural exchanges with Chinese cities through business delegations, sister-city partnerships and community organizations."We're always hoping to develop better relationships," Lee said, voicing hope for greater stability in China-US relations.

Kent Lee, president pro tempore of the San Diego City Council, dots the eyes of a dragon boat before the start of races during the annual San Diego Dragon Boat Festival at Mission Bay in San Diego, California, the United States, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Contestants celebrate after their competition during the annual San Diego Dragon Boat Festival at Mission Bay in San Diego, California, the United States, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Contestants compete during the annual San Diego Dragon Boat Festival at Mission Bay in San Diego, California, the United States, on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)