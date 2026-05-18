China, Russia to further deepen ties to inject more stability, positive energy into world: Chinese FM briefs on Putin’s upcoming state visit to China

By: Global Times | Published: May 18, 2026 07:27 PM

When asked about the relevant arrangements for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming state visit to China, China’s expectation, as well as China’s view on current China-Russia relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that this will mark President Putin’s 25th visit to China. During the visit, the ...