Chinese zodiac culture exhibition held in Amman

A visitor takes pictures at a Chinese zodiac culture exhibition in Amman, Jordan, on May 17, 2026. An exhibition showcasing Chinese zodiac culture and the symbolism of the horse in Chinese civilization opened on Sunday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman. The exhibition, titled "Horses Herald the Spring -- The Global Exhibition of Chinese Zodiac Culture Celebrating the Year of the Bingwu Horse," will run through June 10. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors view exhibits at a Chinese zodiac culture exhibition in Amman, Jordan, on May 17, 2026. An exhibition showcasing Chinese zodiac culture and the symbolism of the horse in Chinese civilization opened on Sunday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman. The exhibition, titled "Horses Herald the Spring -- The Global Exhibition of Chinese Zodiac Culture Celebrating the Year of the Bingwu Horse," will run through June 10. (Photo: Xinhua)
Visitors view exhibits at a Chinese zodiac culture exhibition in Amman, Jordan, on May 17, 2026. An exhibition showcasing Chinese zodiac culture and the symbolism of the horse in Chinese civilization opened on Sunday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman. The exhibition, titled "Horses Herald the Spring -- The Global Exhibition of Chinese Zodiac Culture Celebrating the Year of the Bingwu Horse," will run through June 10. (Photo: Xinhua)
A visitor takes pictures at a Chinese zodiac culture exhibition in Amman, Jordan, on May 17, 2026. An exhibition showcasing Chinese zodiac culture and the symbolism of the horse in Chinese civilization opened on Sunday at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman. The exhibition, titled "Horses Herald the Spring -- The Global Exhibition of Chinese Zodiac Culture Celebrating the Year of the Bingwu Horse," will run through June 10. (Photo: Xinhua)