Russian art troupe performs during 10th China-Russia Expo

A Russian singer (R, front) performs during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Russian dancers are pictured during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Russian dancers perform during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Russian dancers prepare for performance during the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 17, 2026. The 10th China-Russia Expo, themed "Trust, Cooperation, and Mutual Benefit," opened in Harbin on Sunday. It is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Heilongjiang Province, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. (Photo: Xinhua)