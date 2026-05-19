Museum of Shijiahe site to open to public in C China's Hubei

Visitors take photos at the museum of the Shijiahe site, the ruins of a prehistoric city, in Shijiahe Town of Tianmen City, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2026. The museum will open to the public on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors take photos at the museum of the Shijiahe site, the ruins of a prehistoric city, in Shijiahe Town of Tianmen City, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2026. The museum will open to the public on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows an exhibit at the museum of the Shijiahe site, the ruins of a prehistoric city, in Shijiahe Town of Tianmen City, central China's Hubei Province. The museum will open to the public on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man visits the museum of the Shijiahe site, the ruins of a prehistoric city, in Shijiahe Town of Tianmen City, central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2026. The museum will open to the public on Tuesday (Photo: Xinhua)