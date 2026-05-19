PHOTO / CHINA
Exhibition on Yungang Grottoes kicks off at SW China's Sanxingdui Museum
By Xinhua Published: May 19, 2026 09:48 AM
People visit the exhibition Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)


A visitor visits the exhibition Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor visits the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the exhibition Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the exhibition Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Photo: Xinhua)