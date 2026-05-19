Bamboo flute making skills competition held to mark Int'l Museum Day in China's Guizhou

A contestant is in action during a bamboo flute making skills competition at Yuping Bamboo Flute Museum in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2026. The competition was held here on Monday to mark the International Museum Day. The Yuping bamboo flutes, made from a kind of local bamboo, are well-known traditional wind instruments in China. The making technique of these flutes was included in the first batch of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

Contestants are in action during a bamboo flute making skills competition at Yuping Bamboo Flute Museum in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2026. The competition was held here on Monday to mark the International Museum Day. The Yuping bamboo flutes, made from a kind of local bamboo, are well-known traditional wind instruments in China. The making technique of these flutes was included in the first batch of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

A contestant tunes a bamboo flute during a bamboo flute making skills competition at Yuping Bamboo Flute Museum in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2026. The competition was held here on Monday to mark the International Museum Day. The Yuping bamboo flutes, made from a kind of local bamboo, are well-known traditional wind instruments in China. The making technique of these flutes was included in the first batch of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

Contestants are in action during a bamboo flute making skills competition at Yuping Bamboo Flute Museum in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 18, 2026. The competition was held here on Monday to mark the International Museum Day. The Yuping bamboo flutes, made from a kind of local bamboo, are well-known traditional wind instruments in China. The making technique of these flutes was included in the first batch of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)