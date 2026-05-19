Beirut National Museum opens to public in Lebanon

People pose for photos in front of an exhibit at the Beirut National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 17, 2026. The Beirut National Museum opened its doors to the public free of charge on Sunday, inviting visitors to explore Lebanon's ancient civilizations and archaeological treasures ahead of the International Museum Day which falls on May 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Beirut National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 17, 2026. The Beirut National Museum opened its doors to the public free of charge on Sunday, inviting visitors to explore Lebanon's ancient civilizations and archaeological treasures ahead of the International Museum Day which falls on May 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view an exhibit at the Beirut National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 17, 2026. The Beirut National Museum opened its doors to the public free of charge on Sunday, inviting visitors to explore Lebanon's ancient civilizations and archaeological treasures ahead of the International Museum Day which falls on May 18. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Beirut National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 17, 2026. The Beirut National Museum opened its doors to the public free of charge on Sunday, inviting visitors to explore Lebanon's ancient civilizations and archaeological treasures ahead of the International Museum Day which falls on May 18. (Photo: Xinhua)