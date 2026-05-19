People walk by a countdown clock near Dakar Train Station, in Dakar, Senegal, on May 15, 2026. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Dakar, becoming the first Olympic event ever staged on the African continent. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a city view of Dakar, Senegal. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Dakar, becoming the first Olympic event ever staged on the African continent. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a city view of Dakar, Senegal. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Dakar, becoming the first Olympic event ever staged on the African continent. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man rows his boat on the Lake Retba, also known as the Lac Rose, near Dakar, Senegal, on May 17, 2026. The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 in Dakar, becoming the first Olympic event ever staged on the African continent. (Photo: Xinhua)