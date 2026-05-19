Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Rotterdam as final stop

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. The crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week. (Photo: Xinhua)

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius sails towards the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. The crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week. (Photo: Xinhua)

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius sails towards the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities.The crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week.According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch vessel's operator, there are currently 27 people on board, including 25 crew members and two medical personnel. The group consists of 17 Filipinos, four Dutch nationals, four Ukrainians, one Russian and one Polish national. Most of them will undergo a six-week quarantine in Rotterdam."The remaining crew and medical staff on board MV Hondius will disembark in a staggered approach upon arrival in Rotterdam, in close coordination with the cleaning process," Oceanwide Expeditions said in a statement on Sunday.