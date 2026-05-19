Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Rotterdam as final stop

The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. The crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week. (Photo: Xinhua)
The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius sails towards the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. The crew members are set to enter quarantine immediately. Those unable to return to their home countries will undergo quarantine in the Netherlands, the Dutch health ministry said last week. (Photo: Xinhua)
The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrives at the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)
The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius sails towards the port of Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on May 18, 2026. The hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday for disinfection, concluding a voyage that had drawn the attention of international health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)