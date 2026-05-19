Overseas Chinese influence culture, lifestyle in Wenchang, China's Hainan

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows snacks at a Laobacha store in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Laobacha is a beloved Hainan tradition where locals gather over fragrant tea, savory snacks, and leisurely chat. Wenchang in south China's Hainan is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, where cultures brought back by overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia have merged with the indigenous ones to form some very interesting customs in diet and entertainment. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows coffee beans grown in Paicheng Village, Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. Coffee-making is a distinctive pillar industry in Paicheng Village. Wenchang in south China's Hainan is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, where cultures brought back by overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia have merged with the indigenous ones to form some very interesting customs in diet and entertainment. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member brews coffee at a cafe in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2026. Wenchang in south China's Hainan is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, where cultures brought back by overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia have merged with the indigenous ones to form some very interesting customs in diet and entertainment.The influence of overseas Chinese is evident throughout Wenchang. (Photo: Xinhua)

People watch a volleyball match at Longlou Town, Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2023. Wenchang in south China's Hainan is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, where cultures brought back by overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia have merged with the indigenous ones to form some very interesting customs in diet and entertainment. (Photo: Xinhua)