Local tea farmer guards Wuyishan National Park as part-time forest ranger in China's Fujian

Luo Xianhua (1st L), together with staff members of the Wuyishan National Park, patrols the park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a mixed cultural and natural heritage site, the national park is home to the world's most well-preserved mid-subtropical forest ecosystem at the same latitude, and plays a critical role in global biodiversity conservation. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Xianhua (front) and his colleagues patrol the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Xianhua (R) and his colleague check an old tree while patrolling the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 8, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Photo: Xinhua)

Luo Xianhua shows tea leaves freshly picked from his tea garden in the Wuyishan National Park in southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 7, 2026. Tea farmer Luo Xianhua from Tongmu, a village nestled deep within the Wuyishan National Park, also serves as a forest ranger for at least 15 days every month. (Photo: Xinhua)