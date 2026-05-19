View of Mount Karthala in Comoros

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a view of Mount Karthala in the Comoros. Mount Karthala is the highest mountain and one of the most famous natural landscapes in the Comoros. Located on the Grande Comore island, it ranks among the world's most active volcanoes. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a view of Mount Karthala in the Comoros. Mount Karthala is the highest mountain and one of the most famous natural landscapes in the Comoros. Located on the Grande Comore island, it ranks among the world's most active volcanoes. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a view of Mount Karthala in the Comoros. Mount Karthala is the highest mountain and one of the most famous natural landscapes in the Comoros. Located on the Grande Comore island, it ranks among the world's most active volcanoes. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows a view of Mount Karthala in the Comoros. Mount Karthala is the highest mountain and one of the most famous natural landscapes in the Comoros. Located on the Grande Comore island, it ranks among the world's most active volcanoes. (Photo: Xinhua)