City view of Moroni, capital of Comoros

A woman has fun with her child on the beach in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, May 15, 2026. The Comoros is an archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa, situated at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child dives into the sea in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, May 15, 2026. The Comoros is an archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa, situated at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows the Moroni Port in Moroni, capital of the Comoros. The Comoros is an archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa, situated at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a volcanic crater lake in Moroni, capital of the Comoros. The Comoros is an archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean off the southeastern coast of Africa, situated at the northern end of the Mozambique Channel between Mozambique and Madagascar. (Photo: Xinhua)