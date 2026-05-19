27th China P&E concludes in Beijing

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows the venue of the 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. The 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) concluded here on Monday. With an exhibition area of more than 20,000 square meters, the event gathered more than 120 exhibitors, covering a full range of imaging gear including camera, lens, lighting equipment, storage device and others. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors try cameras at the exhibition area of Nikon at the 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. The 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) concluded here on Monday. With an exhibition area of more than 20,000 square meters, the event gathered more than 120 exhibitors, covering a full range of imaging gear including camera, lens, lighting equipment, storage device and others. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors learn about lenses at the exhibition area of Viltrox at the 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. The 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) concluded here on Monday. With an exhibition area of more than 20,000 square meters, the event gathered more than 120 exhibitors, covering a full range of imaging gear including camera, lens, lighting equipment, storage device and others. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors try telephoto lenses at the exhibition area of Canon at the 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2026. The 27th China International Photograph & Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair (China P&E) concluded here on Monday. With an exhibition area of more than 20,000 square meters, the event gathered more than 120 exhibitors, covering a full range of imaging gear including camera, lens, lighting equipment, storage device and others. (Photo: Xinhua)