International Museum Day celebrated across world

A man visits the National Museum of Libya in Tripoli, Libya, on May 18, 2026. On the occasion of the International Museum Day, the National Museum of Libya opened its doors free of charge to visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A girl visits the National Museum in Damascus, Syria, May 18, 2026. Syria's Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums opened museums free of charge across the country on Monday to mark International Museum Day. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the National Museum of Agriculture in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 18, 2026. The museum opened to the public for free and held a series of events on Monday to celebrate International Museum Day. (Photo: Xinhua)

The entrance of the National Museum of Agriculture is pictured in Prague, the Czech Republic, May 18, 2026. The museum opened to the public for free and held a series of events on Monday to celebrate International Museum Day. (Photo: Xinhua)