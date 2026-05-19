A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal, on May 15, 2026. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. The Museum of Black Civilizations has emerged as a cultural landmark not only in Senegal but across Africa. It plays a vital role in preserving heritage, advancing academic research, hosting exhibitions, and promoting public education. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view an exhibit at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal, on May 15, 2026. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. The Museum of Black Civilizations has emerged as a cultural landmark not only in Senegal but across Africa. It plays a vital role in preserving heritage, advancing academic research, hosting exhibitions, and promoting public education. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view exhibits at the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal, on May 15, 2026. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. The Museum of Black Civilizations has emerged as a cultural landmark not only in Senegal but across Africa. It plays a vital role in preserving heritage, advancing academic research, hosting exhibitions, and promoting public education. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar, Senegal. May 18 marks the International Museum Day. The Museum of Black Civilizations has emerged as a cultural landmark not only in Senegal but across Africa. It plays a vital role in preserving heritage, advancing academic research, hosting exhibitions, and promoting public education. (Photo: Xinhua)