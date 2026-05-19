A glimpse of museums in Egypt

Visitors are pictured at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, May 17, 2026. May 18 marks International Museum Day. Visitors have flocked to museums across the country in recent days to feel the unique charm of ancient Egyptian civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor walks past a sphinx statue at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, May 17, 2026. May 18 marks International Museum Day. Visitors have flocked to museums across the country in recent days to feel the unique charm of ancient Egyptian civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

An exhibit is seen at the Luxor Museum in Luxor, Egypt, May 14, 2026. May 18 marks International Museum Day. Visitors have flocked to museums across the country in recent days to feel the unique charm of ancient Egyptian civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view the Funerary Mask of King Psusennes I at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, May 17, 2026. May 18 marks International Museum Day. Visitors have flocked to museums across the country in recent days to feel the unique charm of ancient Egyptian civilization. (Photo: Xinhua)