Putin delivers video address before state visit to China: Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level

By: Global Times | Published: May 19, 2026 11:45 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a video address on Tuesday before his state visit to China, Xinhua News Agency reported. Today, Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level, Putin said, adding that Russia and China are actively expanding their contacts in politics, the economy and defence, while broadening humanitarian ...