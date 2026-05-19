Preparations for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games enter final stage

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games venue cluster in Diamniadio, Senegal. With less than six months to go before the opening of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, preparations have entered the final sprint stage. The Games will be held in three locations in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows an external view of Dakar Arena, which will host badminton and futsal event during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, in Diamniadio, Senegal. With less than six months to go before the opening of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, preparations have entered the final sprint stage. The Games will be held in three locations in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the general view of Saly Beach West, in Saly, Senegal, where beach handball, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, coastal rowing, sailing and triathlon events will be hosted during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. With less than six months to go before the opening of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, preparations have entered the final sprint stage. The Games will be held in three locations in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows the general view of Amadou Mahtar Mbow University, in Diamniadio, Senegal. Amadou Mahtar Mbow University will be used as the Youth Olympic Village during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. With less than six months to go before the opening of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, preparations have entered the final sprint stage. The Games will be held in three locations in Senegal - Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. (Photo: Xinhua)