Chinese FM responds to question on what message China hopes to convey through a series of diplomatic activities as Putin, Trump visit China

By: Global Times | Published: May 19, 2026 05:53 PM

In light of last week’s visit to China by US President Donald Trump and the upcoming visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, when asked about the considerations behind the visits and what message China hopes to convey to the world through this series of ...