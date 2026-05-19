REPT BATTERO showcases energy storage, hybrid battery technologies and megawatt fast charging solutions at CIBF 2026

From May 13 to 15, REPT BATTERO participated in the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) held in Shenzhen, showcasing its latest battery products and technologies across energy storage, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle applications.

Photo: REPT BATTERO at CIBF 2026 in Shenzhen

REPT BATTERO showcased a full range of energy storage products across residential, C&I and utility-scale applications.

Photo: REPT BATTERO energy storage battery cell portfolio at CIBF 2026

In the residential storage segment, the company offered multiple cell formats including 50Ah, 72Ah, 100Ah, as well as 280Ah, 314Ah and 392Ah solutions for residential ESS systems.For C&I and utility-scale applications, REPT BATTERO presented its Wending® 392Ah and Wending® 588Ah large-capacity cells, further advancing energy density.Compared with 314Ah products,delivers a 25 percent capacity increase, reaching 1.25kWh per cell. Under 0.5P operating conditions, the cell achieves up to 95 percent energy efficiency and supports applications ranging from residential ESS to grid-side storage projects.Meanwhile,reaches 1.88kWh per cell. Leveraging Wending® technology, which enables shorter electron transmission paths and faster ion transport, the product achieves a balance of energy density, safety and cycle life. With over 10,000 cycles and a lifespan of 25-30 years, the cell is designed for long-duration energy storage applications.

Photo: REPT BATTERO Wending® energy storage products on display at CIBF 2026

The company also showcased its. Integrating 392Ah cells within a standard 20-foot container, the system increases total energy capacity to 6.26MWh, delivering a 25 percent improvement in energy capacity while reducing site footprint by 16 percent and onsite installation time by 18 percent.The system supports stable operation across temperatures ranging from -40°C to 60°C. It features 95.5 percent system efficiency and 2A active balancing capability, meeting high seismic resistance requirements, achieving zero thermal propagation, and safer and more efficient transportation.

Photo: REPT BATTERO Powtrix® 3.0 Energy Storage System at CIBF 2026

In the passenger vehicle segment, REPT BATTERO introduced its 120Ah fast-charging cell, high-capacity fast-charging hybrid PACK solutions, hybrid solid-liquid high-nickel and manganese-based battery systems.

Photo: REPT BATTERO fast-charging PACK solutions for passenger vehicles at CIBF 2026

supports 6C ultra-fast charging through advanced thermal management across a wide temperature range from -40°C to 70°C, balancing high energy density with enhanced safety performance., one of the company's most widely adopted PHEV platform products, emphasizes safety, durability and compatibility. In May 2025, it became one of the first products to pass China's mandatory battery safety standard GB38031-2025, successfully completing stringent thermal propagation, external fire exposure and impact tests. The product also supports stable power output under low SOC conditions at temperatures as low as -35°C, enabling broad adaptability across different scenarios.In next-generation battery technologies, REPT BATTERO presented the Wending® new solid-liquid hybrid battery technology platform, covering manganese-based and high-nickel systems to address both mass-market and premium EV segments.is designed for mainstream EV and PHEV vehicles, with enhanced low-temperature performance and cycle stability. The battery maintains over 80 percent capacity retention even at -40°C and delivers over 4,000 cycles, passing severe nail penetration and bottom impact tests without fire or explosion.targets premium long-range EV vehicles. Through solid-state electrolyte coating technology and silicon-carbon anode materials, the product achieves energy density ranging from 280Wh/kg to 400Wh/kg while maintaining enhanced safety performance. The system also achieves zero thermal propagation under 170°C hot-box testing conditions.

Photo: REPT BATTERO next-generation battery technologies displayed at CIBF 2026

For commercial vehicle applications, REPT BATTERO introduced multiple new products designed to address core operational challenges across buses, heavy-duty trucks, mining trucks and construction machinery.

Photo: REPT BATTERO commercial vehicle cell portfolio at CIBF 2026

supports 4C charging capability, enabling up to 240 km of range in just 15 minutes, significantly improving operational efficiency.is designed for high-intensity transportation scenarios, extending battery life to up to 10 years or 1.5 million kilometers.REPT BATTERO also unveiled, increasing single-pack energy capacity to 600kWh while supporting 1.5C megawatt-level fast charging, improving charging efficiency by approximately 40 percent.REPT BATTERO remains committed to delivering safer, more efficient and longer-lasting solutions for the global energy transition.