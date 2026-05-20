China reaches AFC U17 Asian Cup final for first time in 22 years

China's Shuai Weihao (center) competes during the semifinal match against Australia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup on May 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

China's under-17 men's football team reached the final of the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the first time in 22 years after a 2-0 victory over the Australia team on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.China will face Japan in the final on Friday. In the other semifinal on Tuesday, Japan defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in a penalty shootout.In the 49th minute, Shuai Weihao opened the scoring for China after Zhou Yunuo won possession in the frontcourt and sent him through into the box.Xie Jin sealed the victory for China in the 91st minute when he slotted home from close range following a free kick.Earlier, China advanced to the semifinals by defeating host Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the quarterfinals on May 15.The Chinese U17 team secured its U17 World Cup berth by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia. It marked the return of a Chinese men's football team to a global tournament for the first time since 2005.The U17 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 14, 2026.The last time a Chinese men's national football team at any age level won a continental title was at the 2004 AFC U17 Championship, when China defeated the North Korea 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy in Japan.Global Times