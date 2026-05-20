Guardian protects mangrove forests in southeast China

Liu Xinmin (R) and a staff member of the city's natural resources bureau check the growth of newly-planted mangrove on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. At the estuary of the Luoyang River in Quanzhou, extensive lush mangrove forests thrive alongside the Luoyang Bridge, a national key cultural heritage site. Amid the mangroves, 76-year-old Liu Xinmin patrols the waters daily by small boat. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows Liu Xinmin patrolling on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Liu Xinmin patrols on the Luoyang River in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows mangrove forests and Luoyang Bridge in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)