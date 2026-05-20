Enchanting Venus-moon conjunction in NE China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over the Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)