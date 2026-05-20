E China's Qimen County carries out digital upgrades of black tea industry

A drone photo shows staff members checking intelligent pest monitoring equipment at an ecological demonstration tea garden in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo shows workers checking the production process on an intelligent integrated production line in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry. As part of the efforts, smart sensors have been installed in tea gardens to monitor weather changes and soil moisture in real time, while sprinkler irrigation systems provide water as needed and support more precise maintenance. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a drone transporting freshly picked tea leaves downhill in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows a drone transporting freshly picked tea leaves downhill in Qimen County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Qimen County in Huangshan City, renowned for its black tea, has carried out digital upgrades of its tea industry. (Photo: Xinhua)