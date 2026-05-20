Panda-themed tourist train departs from Chengdu for 16-day tour of Xinjiang

Passengers from southeast China's Taiwan inquire on tea products aboard the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member greets passengers taking "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers pose for a group photo after a welcome ceremony at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)

A crew member prepares stuffed toys as gifts for passengers on the "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, at Anjing Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 19, 2026. The "panda train" Splendid Tianfu, a panda-themed tourist train, departed Tuesday from Chengdu carrying 92 passengers for a 16-day tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)