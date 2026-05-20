Continuous beam of Xijiang River Grand Bridge completes rotation in S China's Guangdong

Staff members monitor the rotation process of the continuous beam of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 19, 2026. A continuous beam of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge completed its rotation on Tuesday, crossing two existing high-speed railways. The 8,324-meter bridge is a key project of the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing high-speed railway under construction. The railway is expected to improve transport links in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

A combo photo taken on May 18 and 19, 2026 shows an aerial view of a continuous beam of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge during its rotation process in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province. A rotating girder of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge completed its rotation on Tuesday, crossing two existing high-speed railways. The 8,324-meter bridge is a key project of the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing high-speed railway under construction. The railway is expected to improve transport links in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a high-speed train running under a continuous beam, already rotated to its desired position, of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge on the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing high-speed railway in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province. A rotating girder of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge completed its rotation on Tuesday, crossing two existing high-speed railways. The 8,324-meter bridge is a key project of the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing high-speed railway under construction. The railway is expected to improve transport links in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members check a continuous beam of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge ahead of its rotation process in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, on May 18, 2026. A rotating girder of the Xijiang River Grand Bridge completed its rotation on Tuesday, crossing two existing high-speed railways. The 8,324-meter bridge is a key project of the Zhuhai-Zhaoqing high-speed railway under construction. The railway is expected to improve transport links in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Photo: Xinhua)