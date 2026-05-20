China-made products take spotlight at 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin

Visitors learn about China-made hybrid motorcycles at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

People learn about an intelligent connected vehicle at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a Chinese artwork at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor tries a China-made bicycle at the 10th China-Russia Expo in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2026. China-made products have taken the spotlight at the 10th China-Russia Expo, attracting merchants from many countries to visit. (Photo: Xinhua)