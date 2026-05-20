Multiple temporary relocation sites set up for quake-affected residents in S China's Guangxi

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a temporary relocation site in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Two earthquakes of 5.2-magnitude struck Liuzhou City in quick succession, causing casualties and damaging buildings. Multiple temporary relocation sites have been set up with sufficient relief supplies and medical services for quake-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members unload disaster relief supplies from trucks at a temporary relocation site in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Two earthquakes of 5.2-magnitude struck Liuzhou City in quick succession, causing casualties and damaging buildings. Multiple temporary relocation sites have been set up with sufficient relief supplies and medical services for quake-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members serve beverages to earthquake-affected residents at a temporary relocation site in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Two earthquakes of 5.2-magnitude struck Liuzhou City in quick succession, causing casualties and damaging buildings. Multiple temporary relocation sites have been set up with sufficient relief supplies and medical services for quake-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)

Earthquake-affected residents are pictured inside a tent at a temporary relocation site in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. Two earthquakes of 5.2-magnitude struck Liuzhou City in quick succession, causing casualties and damaging buildings. Multiple temporary relocation sites have been set up with sufficient relief supplies and medical services for quake-affected residents. (Photo: Xinhua)