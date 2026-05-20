Delta Star Express departs from Shanghai for 18-day tour to Xinjiang

Staff members work aboard the Delta Star Express in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2026. The Delta Star Express, a tourist train featuring cozy accommodations, departed Tuesday from Shanghai, carrying nearly 200 passengers for an 18-day tour to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Developed by China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd., the tourist train provides multi-passenger cabins with in-suite bathrooms, storage spaces as well as panoramic viewing windows. (Photo: Xinhua)

A passenger takes a photo before boarding the Delta Star Express in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2026. The Delta Star Express, a tourist train featuring cozy accommodations, departed Tuesday from Shanghai, carrying nearly 200 passengers for an 18-day tour to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Developed by China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd., the tourist train provides multi-passenger cabins with in-suite bathrooms, storage spaces as well as panoramic viewing windows. (Photo: Xinhua)

Passengers prepare to board the Delta Star Express in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2026. The Delta Star Express, a tourist train featuring cozy accommodations, departed Tuesday from Shanghai, carrying nearly 200 passengers for an 18-day tour to northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Developed by China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd., the tourist train provides multi-passenger cabins with in-suite bathrooms, storage spaces as well as panoramic viewing windows. (Photo: Xinhua)