16th China Tourism Day marked across China

Tourists enjoy scenery by boat at a scenic spot in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province, May 19, 2026. This Tuesday marks the 16th China Tourism Day. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows tourists enjoying scenery by boat at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. This Tuesday marks the 16th China Tourism Day. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Qingguoxiang historical and cultural block in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 19, 2026. This Tuesday marks the 16th China Tourism Day. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 19, 2026. This Tuesday marks the 16th China Tourism Day. (Photo: Xinhua)