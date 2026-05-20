Lebanon says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 tops 3,000

This photo taken by a cellphone on May 18, 2026 shows the destruction left by an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek, Lebanon. At least six people were killed in the latest attacks, including two Palestinians in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon after a guided missile struck their apartment shortly after midnight. The victims were identified as Wael Abdel Halim, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and his 17-year-old daughter Rama, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken by a cellphone on May 18, 2026 shows the destruction left by an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek, Lebanon. At least six people were killed in the latest attacks, including two Palestinians in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon after a guided missile struck their apartment shortly after midnight. The victims were identified as Wael Abdel Halim, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and his 17-year-old daughter Rama, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken by a cellphone on May 18, 2026 shows the destruction left by an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek, Lebanon. At least six people were killed in the latest attacks, including two Palestinians in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon after a guided missile struck their apartment shortly after midnight. The victims were identified as Wael Abdel Halim, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and his 17-year-old daughter Rama, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA). (Photo: Xinhua)

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Monday that the cumulative death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has risen to 3,020, with 9,273 others wounded, as Israeli strikes and shelling across the country continued from Sunday night into Monday morning.At least six people were killed in the latest attacks, including two Palestinians in the Baalbek district of eastern Lebanon after a guided missile struck their apartment shortly after midnight. The victims were identified as Wael Abdel Halim, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and his 17-year-old daughter Rama, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).In southern Lebanon, three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a village, according to the NNA, while another person was killed and eight others were wounded in a strike on the town of Maarakeh.Israeli warplanes also struck a residential and commercial complex along the Deir al-Zahrani highway in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, completely destroying the building, and launched additional raids targeting several areas in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon.On Monday, the Israeli military issued urgent warnings to residents of several towns and villages in southern Lebanon.Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli Iron Dome platform in the barracks of northern Israel's Galilee Panhandle with an attack drone, and struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in southern Lebanon's Rashaf with a rocket barrage.A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight between April 16 and 17, after weeks of intensified cross-border fighting starting from March 2, which was linked to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.On April 23, Washington said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks. On Friday, Washington said the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 45 days.Despite the truce, Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has also launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon.