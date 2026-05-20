City view of Moscow, Russia

A man paints at the Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2026. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time at the Kolomenskoye park in Moscow, Russia, May 13, 2026. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows a view of the Russian State Historical Museum in Moscow, Russia. Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia, stands as the country's political, economic, cultural and technological center. Its diverse architecture and vibrant cultural atmosphere highlight a long history and a strong artistic taste of the city. (Photo: Xinhua)