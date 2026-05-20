Aftermath of Israeli airstrike in city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon

People search for reusable items amid rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, May 19, 2026. On April 23, Washington said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks. On Friday, Washington said the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 45 days. Despite the truce, Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has also launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a damaged car after an Israeli airstrike in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. On April 23, Washington said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks. On Friday, Washington said the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 45 days. Despite the truce, Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has also launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the city of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. On April 23, Washington said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks. On Friday, Washington said the two sides agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 45 days. Despite the truce, Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has also launched attacks on northern Israel and Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon. (Photo: Xinhua)