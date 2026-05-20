Flood-hit areas in China's Guizhou

A police officer holds a boy as he wades through a flooded street in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Guizhou geological disaster prevention and control headquarters activated a Level III alert for geological disasters in the Qiandongnan, Qiannan and Qianxinan prefectures. (Photo: Xinhua)

People clear mud after heavy rainfall in a community in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 19, 2026. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Guizhou geological disaster prevention and control headquarters activated a Level III alert for geological disasters in the Qiandongnan, Qiannan and Qianxinan prefectures. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows factories in a flood-hit area in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Guizhou geological disaster prevention and control headquarters activated a Level III alert for geological disasters in the Qiandongnan, Qiannan and Qianxinan prefectures. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the flooded Jianjiang River and a flood-hit area in Duyun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Heavy rains lashed Duyun City from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Guizhou geological disaster prevention and control headquarters activated a Level III alert for geological disasters in the Qiandongnan, Qiannan and Qianxinan prefectures. (Photo: Xinhua)